CeMap to DTI: Curb uninspected imported cement in PH

THE Cement Manufacturers Association of the Philippines (CeMap) has urged the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to curb the influx of uninspected imported cement, citing risks to the construction sector.

CeMap said there is now a growing concern that the Philippines is being flooded by imported cement that is possibly not being properly inspected and subjected to proper sampling by government authorities before being sold in the market without compliance with these critical requirements as provided for in DTI’s Department Administrative Order (DAO) 17-06.

“This is a serious matter that needs to be addressed immediately since consumer protection is possibly compromised and poses a great risk to the strength and durability of houses, roads, bridges, etc. across the Philippines where there are a lot of construction activities going on,” CeMap said.

The organization claimed that there are photos and advertisements sent through social media and some are shared through messaging apps that certain cement products sold across the Philippines, especially in Western Visayas, Central Luzon and parts of Mindanao, appear to be directly sold from vessels, at ex-vessel price, possibly even before the necessary inspection and sampling are completed.

Product inspection

As per DAO 17-06, there should be product inspection and sampling to be done by the DTI, and these procedures are mandatory before the distribution, sale, or use of imported cement products in the Philippines.

“Non-compliance or absence of critical testing requirements while the products are already being sold puts at great risk the consumers of the cement itself and public in general,” CeMap said.

“We are talking about the integrity, safety, durability, and life cycle of structures like houses, clinics, schools, hospitals, buildings, roads, bridges, etc., and it is obviously dangerous if the product does not properly go through the same rigorous standards and testing that are required for locally manufactured cement,” it added.

Review

CeMap has recommended to the DTI a review of compliance with the DAO and has requested the immediate suspension of the summary issuance of the Statement of Confirmation solely based on importation documents and pre-shipment inspection reports, as this practice may be prone to exploitation.

The group said imported cement, regardless of whether it underwent pre-shipment testing, should additionally be required to undergo chemical and seven days of physical strength testing (also called critical testing) before it is permitted for distribution, sale, or use, to determine if it meets the required specifications as per Philippine National Standards (PNS) because there is a risk of the cement quality deteriorating during handling, shipping and transport from a foreign manufacturer’s plant to Philippine ports.

It further said imported cement is exposed to elements such as humidity and other sea elements from its long voyage before arrival in the Philippines, which may affect its quality and performance.

“Therefore, concern for consumer protection calls for mandatory critical testing to determine that the imported cement can withstand the weather conditions in the Philippines and should comply with the PNS before the distribution, sale or use,” CeMap said.

Besides, seeking help from the DTI, the organization also strongly recommends to the consuming public — builders, developers and even retailers -- to be extra vigilant of the cement products that they use or sell in the market and to ensure that the products they are using or selling comply with the PNS.

It also urged consumers to check with their developers or contractors that the cement they use in their own construction projects is fully tested and compliant.