Cement firm strengthens emergency preparedness

RENEWED emphasis was placed on cultivating daily safe habits and strengthening workers’ awareness of health risks, chemical handling and emergency preparedness during a weeklong safety observance at a cement company in San Fernando, Cebu.

The initiative highlighted that discipline and vigilance as part of the annual Safety and Health Week activities held at the plant.

The observance was organized by the Environment and Safety Department (ESD) Taiheiyo Cement Philippines Inc. (TCPI), to reinforce safe practices across operations and reduce workplace-related incidents through seminars, drills and health interventions.

The company, also expanded its long-term safety initiatives through its KY (Kiken Yochi) Training Version 2.0, which applies the Japanese “Pointing and Calling” method to improve hazard recognition and worker communication.

“Safety is a shared responsibility and our strength lies in the small choices we consistently make,” said ESD head Dwight Avila.

Avila noted increased participation from TCPI employees, as well as workers from primary materials supplier Solid Earth Development Corp. (SEDC) and partner contractors, describing the turnout as “a sign of a maturing safety culture.”

Recognizing hazards

The week opened with a mental health awareness seminar, followed by a plantwide emergency drill and a general safety assembly for all plant personnel.

Other activities included an overview of chemical safety, a behavioral-based safety seminar, monkeypox health awareness, eye examinations, audiometry tests, general health screenings and a pre-blood donation lecture.

The ESD also conducted an eight-hour mandatory occupational safety and health seminar for new hires, while the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority presented a defensive driving seminar.

Gines Timosa, an engineer and chief of the Occupational Safety and Health Center at the Department of Labor and Employment 7, led a session on emergency preparedness and response.

“These programs equip workers with the knowledge and confidence to recognize hazards early and respond effectively,” Avila said.

Winners

Safety Week activities included a series of competitive events that highlighted teamwork and emergency response skills. In the rescue and transfer relay, the mechanical team placed first, followed by electrical and instrumentation team in second place and geo-transport in third. For the firefighting with fire hydrant event, the purchasing team secured first place, the packing team finished second and production placed third. In the bucket relay, the packing team emerged as the top performer, followed by geo-transport and production team.

Creative contests were also held during the observance. The information systems department won first place in the poster-making contest, with mechanical engineering placing second and mechanical maintenance third.

Winners were also named in the slogan contest, with Jose Rivera taking the top spot at the plant site and Rubelyn Judilla winning at the Cebu City office. Some 26 employees received consolation prizes.

Trainees

TCPI assistant plant manager for maintenance and engineering Yuichiro Imasaka promoted long-term hazard prevention by coaching plant site employees under the KY Training Version 2.0.

The training strengthens workers’ ability to identify potential hazards before starting tasks, using the Japanese “Pointing and Calling” system.

Under the method, workers physically point at potential hazards while verbally identifying them, a practice that significantly improves situational awareness and reduces error rates, Imasaka explained.

Avila said the program has trained 235 regular workers and 100 outsourced workers, for a total of 335 trainees across TCPI and SEDC.

“This simple but powerful technique enhances communication and minimizes oversight,” Avila said. “By embedding this discipline into our routines, we reduce risks even before tasks begin.”

Through its combined initiatives — a week of intensive activities and more than a year of sustained KY training — TCPI reaffirmed its commitment to ensure that “everyone goes home safe every single day.”