Cement firm to review safety protocols after deaths of 2 contractor’s workers

A CEMENT company has vowed to review its safety protocols following the deaths of two of its contractor’s employees at its plant in Barangay South Poblacion, San Fernando, southern Cebu.

“With this incident, we will review and update our safety protocols should there be any need,” read a portion of the statement issued by Taiheiyo Cement Philippines Inc. (TCPI) on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024.

“We will fully cooperate with pertinent government agencies in the appropriate proceedings before them,” it added.

TCPI has coordinated with its contractor, MCRI Global Corp., to attend to the needs of the families of the workers, Jonel Geollina Baruedan Sr., 46, and Cholen Sabayton, 45.

Baruedan and Sabayton, who both hailed from South Poblacion, died after being buried under cement materials in an accident at TCPI’s cement plant past 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 19.

Police investigation showed the victims were cleaning cement dust in the baghouse dust collector area of the cement grinding facility when the incident occurred at around 8:30 a.m.

The workers reportedly entered the baghouse through its inspection hole, which is said to be against standard operating procedures.

The San Fernando Police Station and the Department of Labor and Employment-Central Visayas are investigating the incident.

TCPI said it is saddened by the accident.

“We condole with the families of the two victims. We are closely coordinating with our contractor, MCRI Global Corp., in attending to the needs of the families of its two employees,” it said. / CAV