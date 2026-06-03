Cement imports from China, Indonesia now covered by import duties

CEMENT imports from China and Indonesia will now be taxed accordingly, following the increase in the volume delivered to the Philippines to over three percent of the total imports.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), pursuant to Department Administrative Order (DAO) 26-03 issued on May 20, 2026, said that only cement imports that account for less than 3 percent of the total volume are exempt from the definitive general safeguard measure.

Citing delivery reports for the whole of 2025 and in the first quarter of 2026, the DAO said around 6.02 metric tons (MT) of imported cement arrived in the country last year, and around 1.29 MT in the first three months this year.

It said the bulk of these deliveries came from Vietnam, at 79 percent for last year and 63 percent in the first quarter of 2026.

China’s share rose to 11 percent in 2025 and 23 percent in the first quarter this year, it said.

For Indonesia, cement imports accounted for six percent of the total in 2025 and eight percent at the end of March this year.

The DAO said that on March 17, 2026, the DTI requested stakeholders from China and Indonesia “to comment and give their position on the review, together with any supporting documents.”

It also said domestic players have submitted their comments on the issue.

As a result, cement imports from China and Indonesia will now be subject to a safeguard duty of P14 per 40 kg. bag or P349/MT.

“The amount or rate of safeguard measures shall be subject to regular review to give DTI the opportunity to modify the same in accordance with Section 13 of RA (Republic Act) 8800,” it said, referring to the Safeguard Measures Act aimed to protect local players from imported goods. / PNA