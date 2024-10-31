Cemeteries, ports on high alert

AS PASSENGERS flocked to bus terminals, seaports, and airports, and visitors began arriving at cemeteries on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, local authorities in Cebu conducted inspections of public areas to finalize preparations.

Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority general manager Julius Neri was expecting a slight increase in passenger traffic this season. Meanwhile, some flower vendors have adjusted their prices in response to the high demand.

Inspection

Mandaue City Mayor Glenn Bercede, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, and Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia conducted final inspections of cemeteries, while Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 Director Brig. Gen. Anthony Aberin visited the Cebu South Bus Terminal.

Garcia inspected the cemeteries in Barangays Pardo, Carreta, and Calamba in Cebu City. In Mandaue City, Bercede reminded candle and flower vendors to stay within designated areas to avoid obstructing the roads. He then expressed satisfaction with the preparations of various city departments, including the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue, the City Police Office, the Bureau of Fire Protection, and other support agencies, and assured the public that the celebration would be safe and secure.

Bercede has allowed 24-hour visiting access at public cemeteries, while private cemeteries will remain open until 10 p.m.

City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office Head Buddy Ybañez said surveillance cameras were installed in St. Joseph’s Parish Roman Catholic Cemetery, the Municipal Cemetery, Manpark Cemetery, and Grosmar Memorial Garden in Barangay Guizo. Five additional wireless cameras have been placed at key entrances.

Public cemeteries in Barangays Pagsabungan and Jagobiao, Angelicum Garden of Angels in Barangay Canduman, and Cebu Memorial Park, which spans Barangay Banilad in Cebu City and Banilad, Mandaue City, are also prepared to accommodate visitors.

Meanwhile, Aberin visited the CSBT on Thursday to assess necessary security adjustments for the facility, which has been crowded with passengers traveling to their home provinces to visit their departed loved ones on All Saints’ Day (Nov. 1) and All Souls’ Day (Nov. 2).

Aberin said he had not observed any issues with security, as police officers were stationed both outside and inside the terminal, monitoring the flow of passengers.

The PRO 7 is on high alert until Nov. 4 to ensure a peaceful observance.

More than 6,000 security personnel, which include police officers, soldiers, members of the Philippine Coast Guard and Bureau of Fire Protection, and force multipliers, have been deployed by the PRO 7 in cemeteries throughout Central Visayas.

Aberin said that while they have not received any threats, they will not be complacent and will maintain their aggressive law enforcement efforts to avoid being overrun by criminals.

MCIA passenger traffic

At MCIA, Neri advised passengers to arrive early and bring fewer family members to help reduce congestion at the airport. He noted they expect to accommodate a total of 170,400 passengers from October 31 to November 5 this year, an eight percent increase from the 157,778 passengers served during the same period last year.

Flower price increase

Meanwhile, some flower vendors have raised their prices amid high demand and competition.

Edwin Repollo, a flower stall owner at the Carbon Public Market in Cebu City, told SunStar Cebu that from P80 per dozen, he now sells his roses for P200 a dozen. He said the season helps him earn a little more than his regular earnings, especially with the tough competition.

Another flower vendor, Cristita Escamillia, said that with her supplier from the cities of Mandaue and Cebu increasing their prices, she must also adjust her prices. / CAV, AYB, DPC, TPT