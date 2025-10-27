Cemetery vendors worry about lost income during Kalag-kalag

THE approaching Kalag-kalag has worried some cemetery vendors in Cebu City, as Mayor Nestor Archival’s announcement banning vendors from selling inside public cemeteries threatens the livelihood of people like Linda Abadiyas, who has sold candles and flowers for decades.

“I hope you’ll have pity on us, mayor. This just happens once a year,” the 61-year-old vendor said in Cebuano on Monday, Oct. 26.

For Abadiyas, Kalag-kalag—the term in Cebuano-speaking areas for the observance of All Saints’ Day (Nov. 1) and All Souls’ Day (Nov. 2)—means more than income. She uses the money to pay debts and repair her small hut, which is still recovering from a fire that struck earlier this year.

With six grandchildren to care for, including a two-year-old, the seasonal earnings are crucial to her survival, she said.

Abadiyas said she voted for Archival hoping his administration would improve conditions for vendors like her.

Abadiays is not alone in her concerns. Maricris Ramirez, another candle and flower vendor, typically earns around P10,000 during the Kalag-kalag.

The ban, she said, threatens to wipe out that income and leave her unable to recover her capital.

Rosmin Amorin, president of the Carreta Lapida and Vendor Association, echoed the worry. As a lapida maker whose income fluctuates throughout the year, Amorin depends on the Kalag-kalag season to stabilize his earnings.

He fears customers won’t find vendors if they’re forced to relocate.

The vendors have promised not to obstruct foot traffic, and they’ve asked the City Government to reconsider, noting there is no alternative location for them to sell.

Necessary ban

Archival defended the measure, saying vendor congestion contributes to foot traffic problems. The City Government will designate specific “green zones” for sales activities, with clear boundary lines marking where peddlers can operate outside the cemeteries.

“There is a point A to point B line designating the area of the green zones with landmarks where they are allowed to sell,” he said in Cebuano.

The mayor also cited the need for clear exit routes, noting residents’ concerns about potential aftershocks.

The Cebu City Police Office will deploy 2,393 personnel to maintain order during the Kalag-Kalag 2025 observance. / BRYCE KEN ABELLON, USJ-R INTERN