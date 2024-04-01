Ceniza rules March Monthly bowlfest

RENE Ceniza topped the qualifiers then aced the step-ladder to win the Bowler of the Month for March of the Sugbuanon Bowlers United at the SM Bowling Center on March 31, 2024.

Ceniza, who plays with a handicap of 15, scored 191, 179, 176, 195 and 182 in five rounds to top the tightly-contested qualifiers at 998, just four ahead of Nestor Ranido.

Arthur Tapaya, who had 191 and 190 in Rounds 3 and 4, got third place with 990, while Ivan Maurhic Padawan, one of five players with no handicap who breached 200 thrice in the elims, was fourth at 959.

Mike Ross took the last spot in the step-ladder competition with 959, bouyed by his 198 in the final round.

The rest of the top 10 placers in the qualifiers are MJ Villa (938), Ted Convocar (932), Marvin Sevilla (911), GJ Buyco (906), and Uew Schulze (891).

In the first of the step-ladder round, Padawan had his worst showing of the day with 134, losing by 52 to Ross.

However, in the second match, Ross was no match for Tapaya, who dropped an impressive 256, the best score for the day, to book a semifinal round match with Ranido.

In the semis, Tapaya seemed to have run out of gas and only managed 184, while Ranido scored 204.

In the championship round, the well-rested Ceniza defeated Ranido, 191-177, to win the monthly title and the P5,000 top prize.

Ceniza also got a trophy and a brand new bowling of his choice worth P15,000.

Aside from that, he also advances to the grand finals and a chance to fight for the P50,000 top prize. / ML