Cenro worries about desal plant’s green impact

WHILE the water desalination plant in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City supplies water to over 20,000 households, the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) raised concerns about the plant’s environmental effects in a document submitted to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources–Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB) 7 on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024.

Cenro’s concerns included worsening saltwater intrusion, the probability of liquefaction in the area, threats to local species, overlooking wastewater discharge impact and the plant’s contribution to greenhouse gas emissions.

Reymarr Hijara, Cenro’s officer-in-charge, questioned why the environmental compliance certificate was reportedly approved when the application process was still ongoing.

Hijara noted inconsistencies in the depth of the drilled wells, which could potentially hit vital aquifers and worsen saltwater intrusion. The probability of liquefaction in the area was also a concern, as most surrounding communities depend on well pumps for water sources.

Within one kilometer of the proposed site lies a wetland area where migratory birds feed and nest. The endemic Philippine Duck, declared vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, has been sighted in this environmentally critical area.

Hijara pointed out that the environmental impact assessment overlooked the location where brine wastewater is released, which is more fragile. The area is a fishing ground and home to mangroves that serve as nurseries for young fish. Brine can negatively impact the surrounding marine environment and biodiversity due to increased salinity, temperature and the presence of chemicals.

To mitigate greenhouse gas emissions, the proponent committed to a tree planting project. However, Hijara calculated that 215,350 trees would be needed annually to offset the plant’s CO2 emissions, requiring approximately 216 hectares of land for tree planting.

Meanwhile, Minerva Gerodias, Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) information officer, stated that they are not part of the case and have no details on the matter raised by Cenro.

It remains unclear if Cenro’s concerns would affect MCWD’s water supply. / JPS