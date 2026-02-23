Centeno rolls to semifinals; Biado falters

CHEZKA Centeno downed Jasmin Ouschan of Austria, 2-1, in a thrilling shootout Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, (PH time) to advance to the semifinals of the Las Vegas Women’s Open, a Pro Billiard Series event.

The clash between two world champions saw them trading blows through the first two racks, with each player taking a set by identical 4-2 scores.

Centeno missed a chance to close out the match in the decisive third set, allowing Ouschan to even the score at 3-3 and force a penalty shootout.

However, Centeno proved she is a tough nut to crack, stopping Ouschan’s momentum to seal the win at 4-3.

She next faces Bulgarian cue artist Kristina Zlateva for a place in the final. Zlateva earned her spot in the semifinals with a 2-0 victory over Sofia Mast of the United States.

The other semifinal matchup pits 2024 Women’s World 10-Ball champion Kristina Tkach of Russia against Taiwanese player Wei Tzu-Chien Wei.

Tkach defeated Han Yu of China 2-0, while Wei outlasted compatriot Chou Chieh-Yu 2-1 in their respective quarterfinal matches.

Biado bows out

Meanwhile, Carlo Biado was eliminated in the Last 16 of the Las Vegas Men’s Open.

Germany’s Joshua Filler ended Biado’s winning run with a 2-0 (4-2, 4-3) victory, leaving no more Filipino contenders in the prestigious tournament.

The BCA Hall of Famer had previously swept all his three matches in the eliminations and dispatched David Alcaide of Spain 2-0 (4-1, 4-3) in the knockout stage.

Jefrey Roda, Jeffrey De Luna, Roland Garcia and Miguel Salvilla all lost in the Round of 32. / SPORTS RADIO 918