Central Luzon dethrones CV in boys caging

LAST year's bronze medalist Central Luzon unseated defending champion Central Visayas, 88-83, in an exhilarating Palarong Pambansa boys’ basketball quarterfinal showdown at the University of San Carlos Main gym on Sunday, July 14.

Central Visayas dominated the first quarter, leading 33-20, but Central Luzon staged a 29-11 rally in the second period to surge ahead at 49-44 by the end of the half.

The game was intensified in the second half, as both teams fought for every possession.

Central Visayas bounced back in third quarter and narrowed the gap to just two points at 63-65.

Despite Central Visayas' concerted effort to defend its crown, Central Luzon prevailed and secured a spot in the semifinal round. (Wenilyn Traya, Junior Journo)