Central Visayas 2nd in workplace safety

CENTRAL VISAYAS ranked second among regions in the country in the share of establishments with designated safety and health personnel in 2023, with 83.4 percent, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Ilocos ranked first at 86.2 percent, followed by Central Visayas and the National Capital Region at 81.9 percent, based on PSA data released Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026.

The figures mean, however, that about one in six covered establishments in Central Visayas still had no designated safety and health personnel.

Central Visayas also recorded a higher share of establishments implementing workplace safety and health policies or programs, at 91.5 percent, compared with the national average of 88.5 percent.

Nationwide, the most common safety measures included smoke-free workplace policies (67.4 percent), fire prevention (66.4 percent) and emergency preparedness (48.9 percent).

Fire safety was also the most common workplace safety training, provided by 54.4 percent of establishments, followed by first aid at 51.5 percent.

More than half of establishments nationwide also posted safety warnings (58.3 percent) and had safety committees (54.2 percent).

The PSA said the findings came from its 2023-2024 Integrated Survey on Labor and Employment, which covered formal establishments with at least 10 workers.

The survey did not cover all workplaces, as it excluded areas such as government administration, public schools, public health services and household employment.

The PSA also cautioned that having designated safety personnel or policies does not by itself show whether workplace hazards were effectively controlled or injuries prevented. / SUNSTAR CEBU