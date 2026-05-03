Central Visayas activates task group for Asean meet

MORE than 7,300 security and emergency response personnel have been mobilized ahead of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Leaders’ Summit 2026 in Cebu to ensure the safety of visiting world leaders and delegates.

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. led on Saturday, May 2, 2026, the send-off ceremony of the deployed police personnel at the Mactan Shrine in Lapu-Lapu City.

The event marked the full activation of coordinated National Government security measures for one of the region’s major diplomatic gatherings.

Operational readiness

Nartatez also conducted an aerial inspection over key areas in Central Visayas to assess operational readiness and validate deployment plans, focusing on critical venues, transport routes and other high-security locations.

Authorities activated the Task Group Central Visayas under the Committee on Security, Peace and Order and Emergency Preparedness and Response, integrating personnel from multiple agencies including the PNP, AFP, Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine Coast Guard, Department of Health and Office of Civil Defense.

Deployment coverage

The deployment covers a wide range of operations, including site and convoy security, coastal and airspace monitoring, traffic management, emergency medical services and rapid incident response.

Nartatez said preparations for the summit underwent extensive planning and coordination, drawing from best practices in handling major national and international events to ensure calibrated security coverage.

Summit schedule

The summit is scheduled from Thursday, May 7, to Friday, May 8, in Lapu-Lapu City, with foreign delegates expected to arrive starting Tuesday, May 5, and depart by May 12.

Discussions during the 48th Asean Leaders’ Summit are expected to focus on regional security, economic cooperation and policy development among member nations.

Firearm restrictions

In Central Visayas, the Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 will temporarily suspend the Permit to Carry Firearms Outside Residence (PTCFOR) and implement a total gun ban in selected areas to ensure tight security.

The total gun ban takes effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, May 4, and concludes at 11:59 p.m. on May 11, covering the cities of Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue, Cebu City and the Province of Cebu.

The suspension encompasses permits to transport firearms for gun club members, manufacturers and dealers, as well as the purchase of explosives and the temporary closure of firing ranges.

Heightened security

Throughout the Asean Summit, only members of the PNP, AFP and other authorized law enforcement agencies performing their duties in official uniform are permitted to carry firearms.

Acting PRO 7 Director Brig. Gen. Arnold Abad explained that the gun ban is part of the heightened security measures under Enhanced Managing Police Operations in coordination with the AFP.

“This proactive security measure reflects our commitment to delivering police service that is swift, honest and truly felt by the public. We ask for the understanding and full cooperation of our communities as we work together to ensure the safe, secure and orderly conduct of the Asean Summit,” Abad said.

PRO 7 urged the public to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious or illegal activities to the nearest police station for prompt action. / TPM, AYB