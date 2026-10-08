Central Visayas boosts Peza investment pipeline

CENTRAL VISAYAS continued to contribute to the Philippine Economic Zone Authority’s (Peza) investment pipeline as the agency’s approved investments nationwide neared its P300-billion target for 2026.

Peza said approved investments reached P297.14 billion from January to September, covering 223 new and expansion projects.

The investments are expected to generate $8.94 billion in exports and 33,331 direct jobs, Peza said.

In September alone, the agency approved 27 new and expansion projects with total investments of P80.68 billion. These are projected to generate $2.34 billion in exports and 6,292 direct jobs.

The September approvals covered export manufacturing, facilities, information technology-business process management, economic zone development, logistics, domestic market enterprises and utilities.

Central Visayas was among the regions that secured projects during the month, alongside Metro Manila, Calabarzon and Central Luzon.

Peza said the latest figures put it on track to exceed its P300-

billion investment target for the year and potentially surpass its previous record of P311 billion in annual approved investments.

Peza Director General Tereso O. Panga said the agency expects investment activity to remain strong through the end of the year, supported by projects in advanced manufacturing, semiconductors and electronics, aerospace, pharmaceuticals and medical devices, artificial intelligence and digital technologies, logistics, and renewable energy.

The agency has been positioning economic zones to attract investments linked to shifting global supply chains and the diversification of production bases.

Taiwan, the Netherlands, South Korea, Singapore and Indonesia were among the leading sources of foreign investments during the nine months, Peza said.

The agency said the continued inflow of investments is expected to strengthen the country’s export capacity and create more employment opportunities as manufacturers and other locators expand their Philippine operations. / KOC