Central Visayas construction hits P3B in June

CENTRAL Visayas recorded P2.97 billion worth of construction projects in June, with non-residential projects accounting for more than half of the region’s total construction value, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

The region registered 1,250 construction projects during the month, covering 263,324 square meters of floor area.

Non-residential construction accounted for P1.72 billion, or about 58 percent of the region’s total construction value. This covered 270 projects with a combined floor area of 155,882 square meters.

Residential construction, meanwhile, contributed P1 billion from 864 projects covering 106,769 square meters.

The figures put Central Visayas among the country’s larger construction markets in June, accounting for 7.3 percent of the 17,081 construction projects nationwide and four percent of total floor area.

The region contributed four percent of the country’s P74.34-billion construction value for the month.

Additions accounted for only P8 million of Central Visayas’ construction value, while alteration and repair projects contributed P172.1 million. Other construction projects generated P70.5 million.

The data cover construction projects issued building permits during the month and provide an indication of building activity in Central Visayas. / KOC