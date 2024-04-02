Central Visayas cops welcome General Marbil as new PNP head

THE Police Regional Office (PRO 7) has welcomed the appointment of General Rommel Francisco Marbil as the new Philippine National Police (PNP) head, taking over the position vacated by retired Police General Benjamin Acorda Jr.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson for PRO 7 Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, the Central Visayas police have high expectations for their new superior.

General Marbil gave his personnel strict orders to serve the public diligently during a command conference that he called following his appointment.

"We welcome with pride the appointment of the new Chief PNP Police General Rommel Marbil. RD PRO-7 Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin is very optimistic and with high hopes in the assumption of the new Chief PNP who carries with him 37 long and substantial years of police service," Pelare said.

The new PNP chief, who assumed office on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, is a member of Philippine Military Academy Class of 1991.

He was the Regional Director of the Police Regional Office 8 and Highway Patrol Group in addition to being the former head of the Directorate for Comptrollership in Camp Crame.

Marbil will retire in February 2025, leaving him just ten months left in his term.

He, however, has not announced that police personnel will be reorganized, which usually happens when a new head is appointed. (AYB, TPT)