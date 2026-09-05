Central Visayas crimes drop 25%

FOCUS crimes in Central Visayas fell 25 percent in August 2026 from a year earlier, with police attributing the decline to increased police presence, anti-crime operations and community engagement, official data showed.

Data from the Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 showed index crimes in the region fell to 129 cases in August from 172 cases in the same month in 2025, a decrease of 43 incidents.

The decline was recorded across the provinces of Cebu, Bohol, Negros Oriental and Siquijor, police said.

The reduction was driven in part by fewer cases of physical injury and theft, which account for a significant share of focus crimes in the region.

Overall crime volume also declined 5.70 percent to 2,169 cases in August 2026 from 2,300 cases a year earlier.

The Public Safety Indicator fell 26.92 percent, or 270 fewer incidents, year-on-year.

The Peace and Order Indicator (POI), however, rose 10.72 percent.

Police said the increase reflected intensified law enforcement operations, including campaigns against special law violations, illegal drugs, loose firearms and illegal gambling, rather than an increase in criminal activity.

Non-index crimes accounted for 91.02 percent of the POI, while index crimes made up 8.98 percent.

PRO 7 Director Brig. Gen. Arnold Abad said the lower crime figures showed the impact of increased police operations and coordination with communities.

“These numbers reflect the direct impact of our aggressive police operations, increased police presence and more active partnership with the community,” Abad said.

He said police use crime data to identify high-risk areas, track recurring incidents and deploy resources where they are most needed.

Abad said maintaining peace and order requires coordination among police, local government units, other government agencies and communities.

“Public safety is a shared responsibility,” he said.

Despite the decline in crime, Abad urged police personnel to remain vigilant and avoid complacency.

PRO 7 will continue to use intelligence-led tactics, data-driven patrols and targeted interventions to curb criminal activity and maintain public safety across Central Visayas, police said. / ABC