Central Visayas crowned champions in National Prisaa secondary basketball

REGION 7-Central Visayas clinched the championship in the 2026 Private Schools Athletic Association (Prisaa) inter-secondary basketball tournament by edging Region 6-Western Visayas, 62-59, at the SM City Skyhall in Bacolod City, Thursday, May 14, 2026.

​Central Visayas, represented by the powerhouse lineup of the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, the only high school team to achieve a "five-peat" in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi)—faced a massive late-game surge from Western Visayas.

​However, their suffocating defense, which forced a crucial turnover in the final moments, ultimately extinguished Region 6's hopes of a comeback.

​Central Visayas big man Jacob Lacson was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player after a dominant performance, finishing with 13 points and eight rebounds.

​Gabriel Gonzales, who led the scoring department with 18 points and 10 rebounds, was also a big factor for the thrilling win while Kent Basa contributed 15 points and another 10 boards.

​This victory marks the first-ever National Prisaa championship for the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles since they began representing Central Visayas in 2023.

​Their journey to the top has been a long time coming; after being eliminated in the regional qualifiers in their first year.

They reached the finals the following season only to fall to Sta. Ana, and finished as third runners-up last year. (JBM)