Central Visayas declared overall boxing champ

CENTRAL Visayas emerged as the overall boxing champion in the 2024 Palarong Pambansa at the Cebu Coliseum on Monday, July 15, 2024.

Palaro boxing officials declared Central Visayas the overall

champion by virtue of the team's four medal wins.

Central Visayas boxers grabbed two gold and two silver medals, making the region as the most-bemedalled team in the Palaro this year.

Chris Ivhan Espina and AJ Basalo brought home the gold medals in the light flyweight and light bantamweight categories.

"I feel so proud of myself and I also thank God for not leaving me in the midst of the tournament, and giving me strength. I would also like to express my gratitude to my family, friends and people who supported me throughout my journey," said Espina, who won the first gold medal for Central Visayas.

"What I felt when I attained the gold medal was pure happiness because all of my hard work finally paid off," Basalo, for his part, said.

Light-flyweight Fred Rich Locsin and bantamweight secured the silver medals for Central Visayas.

Although winning only the silver medal, Locsin said he is contented with his achievement as this is an improvement from his third-place finish last year.

"I will continue working hard so that I will become a gold medalist next year. I'm happy because I get to have the silver medal, while other athletes did not," said Locsin.

On the other hand, Trazo said he is extemely elated because he did not expect to win the silver. "I didn't expect it. I have joined two Palaro tournaments but I was eliminated twice," said Trazo.

The journey of these aspiring boxers, including those who were not able to make it to the finals, have been rocky. Despite the challenges they faced, they showed passion and determination, bringing home pride to Region 7.

Loud cheers and applause reverberated around the Cebu Coliseum after Central Visayas was proclaimed the overall boxing champion. (Shannen Gocotano and Keisha Cabreros)