Central Visayas dengue cases close to 8,000 in 1st half of 2024

CLOSE to 8,000 dengue cases have been recorded in Central Visayas in the first half of 2024.

The Department of Health (DOH) Central Visayas recorded a total of 7,922 dengue cases from January to June 15, 2024, said DOH Regional Epidemiologist Eugenia Mercedes Cañal in a press conference on Tuesday, June 25.

Based on the DOH records, Inabanga town in Bohol has the most number of cases with 424, followed by the town of Tagbilaran with 230.

Other towns in Central Visayas that have recorded the most number of dengue cases were Danao City, Cebu with 156 cases, Toledo City with 144, and Buenavista in Bohol with 134.

This year's cases are higher than of the same period in 2023, which had 3,246 cases according to a data posted on crisis24's website.

Cañal said while dengue is common during rainy season, it is still relevant during El Niño.

Cañal said the case fatality rate in Central Visayas is only below one percent, which according to her, it means "we have better referral or they can refer to our capable hospitals."

Cañal reminded the public to practice the 4 o'clock habit, which means (1) Search and Destroy, clearing up of stagnant water and trimming of plants for a possibility of eggs hatching; (2) Protection, wearing of long sleeves and pants or applying anti-repellent lotion; (3) Seeking Early Consultation, immediate consultation should be done right after experiencing symptoms and (4) Saying yes to fogging when there's an intending outbreak.

She added that there were studies that said long sleeve's colors could attract mosquitoes, but as long as you wear this type of clothing, there could be a least possibility of mosquito bite.

She also shared her experience when she acquired dengue 20 years ago.

“Well, kung doctor ka, imo gyod i-deny nga dengue na siya, but don't be like me, when you have that fever already... persistent, intermittent...on and off man ang pattern of dengue," said Cañal.

Cañal also emphasized the importance of hydration for dengue patients.

"Dengue does not have any medication, there is no antiviral. In every case, you lose 10 percent of your body's water because dengue wants to dehydrate you. So you need to seek early consultation with your doctor to manage these symptoms," she added. (Kate Theresse Hamili/HNU intern and Stephanie Joy Famoso/NWSSU Intern)