Central Visayas dengue cases up by 95% in first 5 months of 2024

DENGUE cases in Central Visayas saw an increase of around 95 percent in the first five months of 2024, an official of the Department of Health regional office (DOH 7) confirmed on Monday, June 3, 2024.

Dr. Ronald Jarvic Buscato, regional program manager of the DOH 7 Communicable Diseases Section, said that based on the DOH Dengue Surveillance Report, more than 6,200 dengue fever cases and 14 deaths were recorded from January 1 to May 20, 2024.

This was 95 percent higher compared to the same period in 2023, he said.

Dengue fever affects individuals from two months old to 98 years old, and the median age was recorded at 10 years old, he added.

"Bisan kinsa pwede magka-dengue. Usahay mahimong misconception nga healthy sila kay dili na magka-dengue," Buscato said.

(Anyone can get dengue. Sometimes it becomes a misconception that if a person is healthy, he or she won't get dengue.)

"Pinaka highest nato kay ang Bohol with around 2,000 cases, followed by Cebu, Negros (Oriental), and atong tri-cities (Cebu, Lapu-Lapu, and Mandaue)," Buscato said.

(Bohol has the highest number of cases at 2,000, followed by Cebu, Negros Oriental, and the tri-cities.)

He added that these figures might increase with the entry of the wet season, thus he reminded all local government units and rural health units to start formulating policies and programs for interventions.

These include massive clean-up drives and search and destroy the breeding place to prevent dengue fever from arising or becoming severe.

The DOH has a 5S Strategy for mitigating dengue outbreaks. It encourages the public to practice searching and destroying breeding sites, seek early consultation, and self-protective measures, saying yes to fogging, and sustain hydration.

June is also the DOH Dengue Awareness Month. (EHP)