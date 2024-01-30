Central Visayas Drug Enforcement Unit gets award for arresting big-time drug pusher

THE Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU 7) was granted the PNP Medal of Merit by the Philippine National Police following the arrest of a big-time drug pusher in Cebu City last month.

The honor was bestowed during the Traditional Monday Flag Raising Ceremony at the PNP national headquarters in Quezon City, on Monday, January 29, 2024.

The RPDEU 7 successfully apprehended Harvey Torres, 30, a well-known drug figure from San Cristobal, San Pablo, Laguna, who yielded 10 kilograms of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P68 million, during a buy-bust on December 11, 2023, in Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City.

The operatives involved in the successful operation received the award presented by retired Chief Justice Lucas P Bersamin, Executive Secretary of the Office of the President, and Lawyer Benjamin Abalos Jr., Secretary of the Department of Interior and Local Government, during the 33rd PNP Foundation Day with the theme: “Serbisyong Nagkakaisa at may Malasakit sa Kapwa, tungo sa Maunlad at Ligtas na Bansa.”

Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, chief of the Police Regional Office 7, congratulated his men for getting the award because of their hard work in going after major drug dealers in the Central Visayas.

“On behalf of the men and women of PRO7, I congratulate our RODEU 7 for this recognition given by the PNP top leadership. Your contribution to our anti-drug campaign in the region is very significant and I further urge you to continue the relentless pursuit of high profile drug personalities in line with the BIDA Program and the PNP Focused Agenda. Congratulations!” Aberin said.

The PRO 7 has noticed that the issue of illegal narcotics persists even in 2024, therefore they are stepping up their battle against it. (AYB, TPT)