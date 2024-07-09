Central Visayas eyeing Palaro gold

DEPARTMENT of Education (DepEd) 7 Chief Education Supervisor Tomas Pastor expressed Central Visayas’ determination to become the overall champion in the Palarong Pambansa 2024.

“Kinahanglan as the host, ato ning lugar, kapabor ta. Kinahanglan makuha nato ang No. 1 (As host, we should be No. 1 as we have the home advantage),” Pastor said in an interview during the opening of the Palarong Pambansa 2024 on Tuesday, July 9.

For the longest time, the National Capital Region, and Region 6 (Western Visayas) have been Central Visayas’ toughest opponents for the gold medal, and Pastor said the rigid preparation of the athletes along with the homecourt advantage will be the key to the host region’s gold-medal finish this year.

Pastor also declared that they are “9 out of 10” confident they will be this year’s champion, as they have seen the improvement of the athletes.

On the other hand, NCR Division sports officer Rodel Magsino also expressed confidence that defending overall champion NCR will retain the championship title this year.

“Hopefully, through our rigid preparation, baka sakali na ma-maintain namin ang pagiging champion yearly walang kaagaw. Definitely, and through the effort of everyone involved, baka sakali makuha namin at hindi maipamimigay sa iba (Hopefully, we will be able to stay as champions yearly without any opposition),” Magsino said.

DepEd 6 Education Program Supervisor Donald Genine, meanwhile, said that Western Visayas are also prepared to stand their ground as they have the best athletes who have been training vigorously.

Competition in the Palarong Pambansa will start on Thursday, July 11. / Stephen Enrile and Jover Vencio, UP Tacloban interns