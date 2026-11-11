Central Visayas faces P490M in potential farm losses

AGRICULTURAL losses in Central Visayas could reach P490 million under a worst-case El Niño scenario, prompting the Department of Agriculture in Central Visayas (DA 7) to prepare emergency interventions and encourage farmers to shift to crops that require less water.

The regional office is considering a P291-million emergency response fund, which it may request from the DA central office through the Quick Response Fund should agricultural damage worsen.

Gerry Avila, chief of the DA 7 Field Operations Division, said during a livestreamed media forum on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, that the projected losses were based on the agency’s assessments and coordination with local government units (LGUs) across Central Visayas.

He clarified that the P490-million estimate represents potential losses under a worst-case scenario and does not reflect damage already recorded in the region.

Avila did not specify how the P291-million funding requirement was determined or how many farmers could benefit from the proposed emergency assistance.

“We started monitoring since the projected El Niño was announced,” Avila said.

Water shortages

Some farming communities in Cebu have reported difficulty securing enough water for production, prompting the DA to provide assistance ahead of the anticipated worsening of El Niño.

Avila cited Cebu City as among the first local governments to report agricultural damage, with initial assessments submitted as early as April and May.

The reports involved insufficient water for vegetable production, particularly in upland farming communities.

In response, the DA distributed high-density polyethylene pipes and water containers to help farmers access and store water.

Asturias and Tuburan were also identified as areas experiencing reduced rainfall, while the agency continues to monitor other farming communities, including Dalaguete.

The DA has consulted LGUs across different districts to identify vulnerable farming areas, assess their preparedness and determine what assistance they need to limit losses.

Planting options

With water supplies expected to become a major constraint, the DA is encouraging farmers to adjust their planting schedules and consider crops that can withstand prolonged dry conditions.

Rice is vulnerable because it depends on a steady water supply.

Vegetables with shallow root systems are also at risk because they have limited access to moisture deeper in the soil during extended dry spells.

Avila said farmers with adequate irrigation may continue growing rice, particularly those who started their cropping cycle in October and expect to harvest by December or January.

For areas with limited water, Avila said the agency recommends rice variety NSIC Rc 418, which he described as drought-tolerant.

Farmers who cannot sustain rice production may instead plant squash, mung beans and other crops that mature within shorter periods and require less water.

Cassava and sweet potato are also being promoted as alternatives, particularly in marginal farming areas where water supplies are unreliable.

The DA is encouraging mulching, which involves covering the soil with dried leaves or other organic materials to reduce evaporation and retain moisture.

Another proposed intervention is the “Gulayan sa Kanal” program, which would allow farmers in vulnerable irrigation areas to grow vegetables along canals and dikes using available irrigation water.

The agency is coordinating with the National Irrigation Administration to identify irrigation systems that could experience shortages, particularly those serving farms downstream of dams.

Cloud seeding

Bohol is preparing cloud-seeding operations to help increase rainfall and replenish its dams.

Avila said the Provincial Government had initiated preparations, with the DA arranging additional flight hours.

The Provincial Government and the DA are preparing a combined 82 flight hours for cloud seeding, with an estimated budget of P10 million.

The operations will depend on suitable cloud formations and weather conditions.

Cebu may not be able to adopt the same intervention as readily because its narrow landmass increases the possibility that induced rainfall could fall over surrounding waters instead of agricultural areas, Avila said.

Livestock and assistance

The DA is also urging livestock raisers to prepare for possible heat stress among their animals.

The agency recommends maintaining adequate water supplies, providing necessary vitamins and vaccines, and storing sufficient feed through silage production.

Avila said the DA expects El Niño conditions to worsen around March and potentially persist until May, based on an outlook discussed with the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Farmers who incur agricultural losses are encouraged to report the damage to their LGUs for documentation using official Damage and Loss Assessment forms.

The reports will undergo validation before submission to the DA central office for possible assistance.

Avila said assistance may come in the form of agricultural inputs based on verified damage to crops and livestock, rather than direct cash payments.

He also encouraged farmers to enroll in the Philippine Crop Insurance Corp.’s agricultural insurance program to protect their investments against drought and other disasters. (CAV)