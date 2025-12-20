Central Visayas faces wet weekend

RESIDENTS of Central Visayas are advised to brace for a wet weekend as the easterlies continue to bring cloudy skies and scattered rain showers across the region, state meteorologists said Saturday.

In its latest weather outlook for Dec. 20, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported that the easterlies — warm winds blowing from the Pacific Ocean — are the primary weather system affecting the Visayas.

Localized forecast

Metro Cebu and the rest of the province are expected to experience generally cloudy conditions with intermittent rain showers and thunderstorms throughout Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday, Dec. 20: Temperatures in Cebu will range from 26°C to 30°C. Light to moderate northeast winds will prevail.

Sunday, Dec. 21: Conditions remain similar, with slightly cooler temperatures between 26°C and 28°C.

Coastal Waters: Sea conditions are forecast to be slightly to moderately choppy, with wave heights ranging from 0.6 to 2.5 meters.

No active storm

Despite the persistent rains, Pagasa clarified that no low pressure area (LPA) is currently being monitored inside or near the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

“At present, we are not monitoring any low pressure area,” said Pagasa Weather Specialist Mark Gales. However, he noted that the state weather bureau continues to monitor the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) to the south, as it is a known breeding ground for weather disturbances.

Gales noted that Pagasa continues to closely monitor weather developments, especially based on the agency’s Tropical Cyclone Threat Potential forecast.

He said there is a possibility that a weather disturbance may still form into an LPA in the coming days.

“Based on our Tropical Cyclone Threat Potential forecast, there is a possibility that an LPA may develop east of Mindanao or the Visayas,” he said.

However, he stressed that even if an LPA forms, the likelihood of it intensifying into a tropical cyclone remains low.

Gales further explained that the possible LPA may be embedded within the ITCZ, which is known to be a common breeding ground for LPAs and even tropical cyclones.

“The ITCZ is recognized as a breeding ground for Low Pressure Areas and tropical cyclones, which is why we continue to monitor it closely,” he said, adding that the weather system may still influence the country.

Safety advisories

Pagasa warned that while the rains may not be continuous, thunderstorms developing in the afternoon or evening could bring sudden heavy downpours.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards, which include flash floods and landslides,” the agency stated in a regional advisory.

Authorities urged fisherfolk and small boat operators to remain vigilant, especially during localized thunderstorms which can cause sudden gusty winds and higher waves. / ABC