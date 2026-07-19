Central Visayas farm output slumps in Q1

AGRICULTURAL production in Central Visayas faced multiple headwinds in the first quarter of 2026, with declines in key crops and livestock driven by lower farmgate prices, African swine fever (ASF), higher fuel costs and lingering effects of extreme weather, according to the region’s latest economic situation report.

The Central Visayas Regional Economic Situationer released by the Deparment of Economy, Planning and Development, said palay production fell in both Bohol and Cebu during the January-to-March period. Bohol, the region’s biggest rice producer, posted a 9.9 percent decline to 81,542 metric tons, while Cebu’s output dropped by a steeper 27.39 percent to 2,900 metric tons.

The report attributed the contraction partly to reduced planting incentives after rice prices declined in the last quarter of 2025. Regional rice inflation was negative in the final three months of 2025, while typhoon Tino also damaged agricultural areas, discouraging some farmers from expanding or sustaining production.

Corn production showed mixed results. Bohol’s output plunged 39.07 percent to 704 metric tons, but Cebu recorded a 32.01 percent increase to 9,674 metric tons, underscoring the crop’s continued importance as food, animal feed and an alternative staple in some communities.

Livestock

Livestock production also posted uneven results.

Carabao production declined by 5.05 percent in Bohol but grew 14.96 percent in Cebu, while cattle production expanded by 19.95 percent and 10.23 percent, respectively. The report said the gains in cattle output may reflect ongoing efforts to improve livestock production systems and meet growing demand for meat.

Hog production, however, contracted sharply in both provinces. Output fell 12.58 percent in Bohol and 14.59 percent in Cebu, with the report linking the decline to ASF-related risks that prompted both backyard and commercial raisers to adjust production amid fears of culling and financial losses.

Goat production slipped 3.59 percent in Bohol but increased 9.2 percent in Cebu, possibly due to stronger demand from the food service sector.

The poultry sector emerged as one of the brighter spots.

Chicken production increased by 8.79 percent in Bohol and 8.84 percent in Cebu, supported by sustained consumer demand and continued expansion by poultry growers. Chicken egg production, however, remained mixed, declining 10.06 percent in Bohol while rising 28.63 percent in Cebu amid investments by commercial egg producers.

The fisheries sector also delivered contrasting results. Fish production in Bohol edged up 1.68 percent, while Cebu posted a 22.08 percent decline.

The report said higher fuel costs associated with fishing operations, exacerbated by rising global oil prices following the U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict, likely increased operating expenses and reduced the frequency and duration of fishing activities.

Outlook

Looking ahead, the report warned that agriculture may continue to face challenges as the possible onset of El Niño could reduce yields through limited water availability and increased heat stress on crops. Higher temperatures may also affect poultry production by lowering the productivity of laying hens.

It also warned that rising global oil prices could further increase transportation, fertilizer and feed costs, raising production expenses across the sector. With the Persian Gulf remaining a major source of fertilizer inputs, agricultural producers also remain vulnerable to supply disruptions and price increases.

To strengthen the sector, the report urged the full implementation of the Sagip Saka Act and Executive Order 101, which allow government agencies and local government units to procure agricultural products directly from accredited farmers and cooperatives for feeding programs, hospitals, calamity response and other government initiatives.

It said direct procurement could shorten the marketing chain, enabling farmers to receive a larger share of the final selling price while providing stronger incentives to sustain agricultural production. / KOC