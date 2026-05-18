Central Visayas FDI up 35% in Q1

CENTRAL Visayas posted higher foreign investment approvals in the first quarter of 2026, although total approved investments in the region slightly declined amid weaker nationwide investment commitments.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed approved foreign investments in Central Visayas rose 35.3 percent to P455.27 million in the January-to-March period from P336.58 million a year earlier.

However, total approved investments from both foreign and Filipino nationals in the region slipped 1.3 percent to P9.85 billion from P9.99 billion in the same quarter last year.

Nationwide, approved foreign investments surged 52.3 percent to P42.64 billion in the first quarter of 2026 from P27.99 billion in the same period in 2025.

Seven of the country’s 15 investment promotion agencies reported foreign investment approvals during the quarter, namely the Bases Conversion and Development Authority, Board of Investments, Clark Development Corp., Cagayan Economic Zone Authority, Clark International Airport Corp., Philippine Economic Zone Authority and Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority.

South Korea emerged as the top source of approved foreign investments, accounting for P25.37 billion or 59.5 percent of total pledges. Singapore followed with P3.18 billion, while China contributed P2.54 billion.

By industry, arts, entertainment and recreation attracted the biggest share of foreign investment approvals at P10.38 billion, followed by manufacturing at P9.08 billion and accommodation and food service activities at P9.07 billion.

Central Luzon cornered the largest share of foreign investment approvals among regions with P33.08 billion or 77.6 percent of the total. Calabarzon followed with P3 billion, while the National Capital Region received P2.13 billion.

Meanwhile, total approved investments from both foreign and Filipino nationals nationwide declined 30.8 percent to P125.95 billion from P181.97 billion in the first quarter of 2025.

Filipino nationals accounted for P83.31 billion or 66.1 percent of total approved investments during the period.

Projects related to electricity, gas, steam and air-conditioning supply comprised the largest share of total approved investments at P29.58 billion, followed by accommodation and food service activities at P24.03 billion and manufacturing at P21.89 billion.

Approved projects in the first quarter are expected to generate 21,623 jobs, down 31.9 percent from 31,758 projected jobs in the same period last year. Of the total projected jobs, 13,108 are expected to come from projects with foreign interest. / KOC