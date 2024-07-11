Central Visayas futsal squad outscores Zamboangueñas

THE Central Visayas futsal team outplayed Zamboanga Peninsula, 7-3, in this year’s Palarong Pambansa at the bustling Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu gym on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

The atmosphere was filled with excitement as fans from both regions clapped their hands and cheered passionately for their respective teams.

The game kicked off with Zamboanga scoring the first goal, but Central Visayas quickly retaliated to get even.

The two teams then traded shots but Central Visayas managed to take control of the game and ended the first half on top, 5-2.

Central Visayas began the second half with renewed intensity, allowing Zamboanga only a single goal to seal the victory.

As the final whistle was blown, the Central Visayas futsal players jumped with joy, celebrating their hard-fought win together with their fans.

Meanwhile, the games pitting Cordillera against Mimaropa and Northern Mindanao versus NCR ended in 1-1 and scoreless draws, respectively.

In other futsal matches, Davao beat Eastern Visayas (2-1), Western Visayas crushed Soccsksargen (7-1), Bicol defeated Ilocos (4-1), Cagayan Valley frustrated Caraga (4-2), and Southern Tagalog won 5-1 over Central Luzon. / Carmel Edullantes and Angel Villarin, Junior Journos