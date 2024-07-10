Central Visayas HS volleybelles post win No. 1

THE Central Visayas secondary girls' volleyball team outlasted Caraga, 18-25, 25-15, 25-22, to score its first win in the 2024 Palarong Pambansa on Wednesday, July 10, here.

Southern Tagalog Calabarzon, meanwhile, opened its bid with a 25-16, 25-8 win over Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

Southern Tagalog grabbed the bronze medal last year in Marikina.

Bicol Region also started its campaign with a 25-17, 25-21 triumph against Central Luzon.

In the other game, Eastern Visayas defeated Mimaropa, 25-11, 25-11.

On the other hand, 2023 bronze medalist Southern Tagalog likewise began its quest with a 25-15, 25-17 victory over Bangsamoro.

In other boys' matches, Ilocos Region defeated Zamboanga Peninsula (25-16, 25-20), Soccsksargen won over Western Visayas (25-27, 27-25, 25-18), and Davao frustrated Cagayan Valley (25-20, 25-20). (LBG)