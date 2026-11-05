Central Visayas inflation climbs to 9.5%

CENTRAL Visayas’ inflation rate accelerated to 9.5 percent in October from 8.3 percent in September, outpacing the national average as food prices continued to rise, data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

The region’s October inflation rate was the fourth-highest among regions, behind the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) at 9.9 percent, and Western Visayas and Davao Region, which both recorded 9.7 percent.

Inflation in food and non-alcoholic beverages in Central Visayas rose to 10.4 percent in October from 8.9 percent in September.

Faster price increases were also recorded in furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance, with inflation accelerating to 8.5 percent from 7.4 percent.

Health inflation increased to 4.9 percent from 4.4 percent, while inflation in clothing and footwear edged up to 4.1 percent from 3.8 percent.

In contrast, inflation in housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels eased to 6.6 percent from 7.1 percent.

Inflation in alcoholic beverages and tobacco also slowed to 4 percent from 4.9 percent. Nationally, inflation accelerated to 7.8 percent in October from 7.2 percent in September.

Year-to-date inflation stood at 5.6 percent, while inflation in October 2025 was recorded at 1.7 percent. (KOC)