Cebu

Central Visayas inflation drops to 3.4% in August 2024

Central Visayas inflation drops to 3.4% in August 2024
Photo by Claudine Flores
Published on

CENTRAL Visayas’ inflation rate dropped to 3.4 percent in August, down from 4.5 percent in July 2024.

The decline was mainly driven by lower prices for food, non-alcoholic beverages, and transportation, according to Central Visayas Supervising Statistical Specialist Felixberto Sato Jr. in a press conference on Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

Inflation reflects a decrease in the purchasing power of the peso, measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index over a specific period, as defined by the Philippine Statistics Authority.

The August slowdown offers some relief from July’s 4.5 percent inflation rate. (CDF)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph