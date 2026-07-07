Central Visayas inflation eases in June 2026

INFLATION in Central Visayas eased for a second straight month in June 2026, although the region continued to post the highest inflation rate in the country as elevated food prices kept overall consumer prices under pressure.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) released on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, showed that the region’s headline inflation slowed to 10 percent in June from 10.8 percent in May.

Despite the deceleration, Central Visayas remained well above the national inflation rate of 6.4 percent and recorded the fastest price growth among the country’s 17 regions.

The moderation was driven largely by slower inflation in food and non-alcoholic beverages, which eased to 14.2 percent in June from 15.2 percent in May.

Food remained the biggest source of price pressure in the region, with inflation nearly three times the national average of 5.2 percent.

Housing-related costs remained unchanged, with inflation for housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels steady at 4.9 percent in June.

Several commodity groups, however, registered faster price increases during the month. Inflation for alcoholic beverages and tobacco edged up to 5.1 percent from 5.0 percent, while clothing and footwear accelerated to 4.4 percent from 4.3 percent.

Prices also rose faster for furnishings, household equipment, and routine household maintenance, where inflation inched up to 7.2 percent from 7.1 percent, and for health, which increased to 3.7 percent from 3.4 percent.

National inflation eases to 6.4%

Nationally, headline inflation slowed to 6.4 percent in June from 6.8 percent in May as food inflation eased to 5.2 percent from 5.7 percent.

Among the regions, the next-highest inflation rates were recorded in Caraga at 8.9 percent, Davao Region at 8.1 percent, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao at 8.0 percent. The Bicol Region posted 7.6 percent, while Western Visayas registered 6.8 percent. (KOC)