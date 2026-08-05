Central Visayas inflation slows to 8.7% in July

CENTRAL Visayas' headline inflation slowed to 8.7 percent in July from 10.1 percent in June as price increases eased across major commodity groups, particularly food and transport.

Data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, showed inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages, the region's largest expenditure group, slowed to 10.7 percent in July from 14.1 percent in June.

Transport inflation also eased to 14.7 percent from 16.8 percent a month earlier, contributing to the slower increase in consumer prices.

Inflation likewise moderated in several commodity groups, including clothing and footwear (3.6 percent from 4.4 percent); furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance (seven percent from 7.2 percent); information and communication (0.7 percent from 1.1 percent); recreation, sport and culture (3.8 percent from 4.1 percent); education services (2.1 percent from 2.7 percent); and personal care and miscellaneous goods and services (3.4 percent from 3.8 percent).

Meanwhile, inflation for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels accelerated to 6.6 percent in July from 5.6 percent in June.

Other commodity groups posted unchanged inflation rates, with health at 3.7 percent, restaurants and accommodation services at 11.1 percent, and financial services at zero percent.

Despite the slower inflation rate, however, Central Visayas remained among the regions with the highest inflation rates in the country. (KOC)