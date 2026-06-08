Central Visayas inflation stays at 10.8% in May

INFLATION in Central Visayas remained the highest among all regions in the country in May 2026, holding steady at 10.8 percent, according to data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) released on Friday, June 5, 2026.

The region’s inflation rate was significantly higher than the national average of 6.8 percent and marked the second straight month that Central Visayas posted double-digit inflation.

PSA data showed that food prices remained the primary driver of inflation in the region.

Inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated to 15.2 percent in May from 14.5 percent in April, marking the highest increase among the major commodity groups.

Transport inflation, meanwhile, remained elevated at 21.9 percent, although slightly lower than the 22.5 percent recorded a month earlier.

The region also posted higher inflation rates in several consumer spending categories. Inflation for restaurants and accommodation services rose to 11.0 percent from 10.5 percent in April, while furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance increased to 7.1 percent from 6.9 percent.

Inflation in the health sector edged up to 6.9 percent from 6.7 percent, while alcoholic beverages and tobacco accelerated to 5.0 percent from 4.7 percent. Clothing and footwear inflation likewise increased to 4.3 percent from 3.8 percent.

Meanwhile, inflation slowed in the housing and utilities sector. The index for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels eased to 4.9 percent in May from 6.0 percent in April.

Education services inflation was unchanged at 2.6 percent, while financial services remained at zero percent.

Central Visayas was the only region to post an inflation rate above 10 percent in May. The region’s inflation print was higher than that recorded in Eastern Visayas (8.2 percent), Davao Region (7.8 percent), and Calabarzon (6.8 percent).

The PSA data indicate that rising food prices and persistently high transport costs continue to exert pressure on household spending in Central Visayas despite some moderation in utility-related inflation. / KOC