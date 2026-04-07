Central Visayas inflation surges to 7.4%

CENTRAL Visayas remained the country’s inflation hotspot, with prices accelerating to 7.4 percent in March 2026 from six percent in February, driven by sharp increases in food and transport costs.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages in the region rose to 10.1 percent from 9.3 percent, while transport recorded a steep turnaround to 8.2 percent growth from a -1.7 percent decline the previous month.

Other key increases in the region included furnishings and household maintenance at 6.7 percent (from 5.6 percent), alcohol and tobacco at 5.7 percent (from 5.3 percent), housing and utilities at 4.2 percent (from 4.1 percent), clothing and footwear at 3.5 percent (from 2.9 percent), health at 3.4 percent (from 3.1 percent), and personal care at 3.2 percent (from 3.1 percent).

Meanwhile, several sectors remained steady, including restaurants and accommodation services at 9.7 percent, recreation at 4 percent, education at 2.6 percent, and information and communication at 0.9 percent.

National trend

National inflation also accelerated to 4.1 percent in March from 2.4 percent in February, bringing the first-quarter average to 2.8 pe–rcent.

The increase was largely driven by a rebound in transport costs, which rose to 9.9 percent, alongside faster growth in food prices at 3 percent.

Food inflation rose to 2.8 percent, driven by higher rice prices, while core inflation — which excludes volatile food and energy items — edged up to 3.2 percent, signaling broader price pressures.

Across regions, inflation trends were upward, with Metro Manila at 3.6 percent and areas outside the capital at

4.2 percent.

Rising fuel, logistics costs

A business leader warned that rising fuel and logistics costs are worsening inflationary pressures at the local level.

Barbara “Bambi” Gothong-Tan, president of the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said Mandaue City’s inflation rate reached five percent, slightly above the national average, reflecting sustained increases in the cost of goods and services.

“A key driver of this trend is the increase in fuel costs, largely influenced by ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which have disrupted global supply chains and the movement of goods,” she said.

Gothong-Tan added that logistics costs have surged by as much as 70 percent, straining both businesses and consumers and weakening supply chain connectivity.

“This affects not only affordability but also timely access to essential goods,” she said, noting the need for the government to explore fuel stabilization measures through regulatory adjustments.

She said stabilizing fuel prices would help ensure the efficient flow of goods, support business continuity, and protect the broader economy from further strain.

Government response

The Department of Economy, Planning and Development said it is implementing strategic, targeted, and time-bound interventions to mitigate the impact of the Middle East conflict on households and key sectors, particularly fuel.

Secretary Arsenio Balisacan cited the issuance and operationalization of Executive Order 110, or the Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food and Transport Committee, which aims to identify strategic measures.

To stabilize domestic fuel supply and ease transport costs, the government activated the emergency fuel procurement program, securing 165.6 million liters of diesel for delivery through April.

Toll rebates for public utility vehicles and cargo trucks are also being rolled out on major expressways.

The government has strengthened anti-hoarding guidelines to prevent artificial fuel shortages and ensure orderly distribution, while providing targeted assistance to vulnerable sectors, including drivers, farmers, and fisherfolk, through service contracting, cash aid, and fuel subsidies.

“Our immediate priority is to ensure the safety of Filipinos abroad and to deploy timely and tangible solutions by providing critical support for the transport sector, commuters, and industries, while simultaneously diversifying the energy mix,” Balisacan said. / KOC/ TPM