Central Visayas inflation up to 3.2 percent in March 2024

THE inflation rate of Central Visayas increased to 3.2 percent in March 2024 and may increase further in the next months, said the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) on Friday, April 12, 2024.

PSA 7 Director Ariel Florendo said March’s inflation rate was 0.5 percentage points higher than the 2.7 percent logged in February 2024.

The main drivers for the increase were the 4.1 percent hike in Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages in March 2024 from only 2.9 percent in February 2024, and the 4.7 percent uptick in Health in March 2024 from the 4.5 percent reported in February 2024.

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages (50.5 percent); Restaurant and Accommodation Services (12.7 percent); and Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas, and Other Fuels (8.4 percent) were the main contributors to the regional inflation under the commodity group.

In a year-on-year comparison, PSA 7 logged 6.6 percent in March 2023.

Florendo said that based on the trend, the regional inflation may increase in the next month due to the dry spell brought by the El Niño phenomenon and the increasing rice prices due to potential low yield due to water scarcity.

Inflation is the gradual rise in prices of goods and services that reduces the purchasing power of a currency, according to PSA 7. (EHP)