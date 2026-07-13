Central Visayas launches 1st reverse pitch

CENTRAL Visayas is opening new opportunities for startups, researchers and technology providers by directly connecting them with real-world challenges from government, businesses and academic institutions through the region’s first government-led Reverse Pitch initiative.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), through the Development and Acceleration Support for Innovation Growth (Dasig) Consortium, launched Flip the Script: Reverse Pitch 2026–Cebu Leg, a two-day event designed to accelerate innovation-driven growth by matching solution providers with validated industry and public sector needs.

Challenges first

Unlike traditional startup competitions where innovators pitch products to potential customers, the Reverse Pitch model allows government agencies, local government units, private companies, academic institutions and community organizations to present operational challenges first.

Startups, researchers and technology providers then develop solutions tailored to those specific problems, increasing the likelihood of technology adoption and commercialization.

“This activity is founded on a simple belief — that innovation thrives when government, academe, industry and innovators come together to solve real problems,” said DTI 7 Industry Development Division chief Ma. Theresa Sederiosa.

Held on July 2-3, 2026, at the Presidential Communications Office–Visayas Media Hub in Mandaue City, the event brought together around 30 solution providers — including startups, technology companies, research teams, student innovators and independent innovators — and problem owners from government agencies, local governments, universities, civil society organizations and the private sector.

Participants underwent a structured process of problem discovery, solution validation, pitch presentations and deliberations that resulted in six successful matches between problem owners and solution providers for possible pilot implementation and long-term collaboration.

Organizers said the initiative goes beyond a pitching event by serving as a platform for customer discovery, technology validation and partnership-building that could lead to pilot projects and wider adoption of innovative solutions across the region.

Dasig 2.0

The event also marked the launch of Dasig 2.0, reinforcing the consortium’s commitment to strengthening Central Visayas’ innovation ecosystem through sustained collaboration among government, industry and academe.

“Beyond the two-day event, the Flip the Script: Reverse Pitch marks the beginning of a sustained innovation support journey,” Sederiosa said.

She said the DTI, DOST and DICT will continue mentoring participating startups, monitor pilot projects and facilitate future matching activities to ensure promising technologies reach the market while helping organizations address operational challenges.

The Dasig Startup Enablers Consortium approved its strategic plan and key initiatives during its second-quarter meeting, aligning the startup development programs of DTI, DOST, DICT, the Department of Economy, Planning and Development and Technology Business Incubators from the Cebu Institute of Technology–University, University of the Philippines Cebu, University of San Carlos and Bohol Island State University under a common regional framework.

Following the Cebu leg, the Dasig Consortium said it will hold a second Reverse Pitch event in Tagbilaran City, Bohol, in August as it expands the collaborative innovation platform across Central Visayas. / KOC