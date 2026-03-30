Central Visayas leaders push for green energy as global conflicts threaten fuel supply

REGIONAL leaders are moving quickly to protect the local economy as rising international tensions threaten the Philippines' fuel supply. With conflicts involving the United States, Israel and Iran disrupting global trade, officials in Central Visayas are calling for a long-term shift toward renewable energy to keep the region running.

Why this matters to you

The volatility of the global oil market has made it clear that relying on imported fuel is a risk. Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro emphasized that these international disruptions mean local leaders must be more efficient with resources.

To help, local governments are being urged to update their rules to make it easier for people to buy electric vehicles and for businesses to switch to solar power. There is also a plan to include hydropower plants in the design of eight new dams proposed for Metro Cebu.

A national energy emergency

The situation reached a critical point in late March when the National Government declared an energy emergency. This allowed Petron Corp., the country's main oil refiner, to buy 2.48 million barrels of Russian crude oil to prevent a shortage.

The move was necessary because key shipping routes were blocked:

• The Strait of Hormuz: A closure here blocked two million barrels of oil.

• The Red Sea: Risks in this area forced the cancellation of another two million barrels.

Currently, the Middle East provides 98 percent of the Philippines' crude oil, leaving the country highly vulnerable when these shipping lanes are closed.

Challenges for local communities

While the National Government is working on a program called "Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food and Transport" to stabilize prices and provide subsidies, local leaders say they need more details.

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival noted that while fuel supplies are guaranteed through the middle of the year, there is no clear timeline for fuel rationing. Without a plan, local officials worry they won't be able to manage long lines at gas stations if they occur. Director Desiree Joy Narvaez of the Department of Economy, Planning and Development confirmed that her team is currently working on the official guidelines to fix these gaps.

What happens next?

To stay organized, the region is creating a special committee to handle the crisis. This group will coordinate help across different sectors and set up a "one-stop shop" to assist overseas workers who are coming home because of the conflicts abroad.

The big test will be how long these emergency measures can last. Petron may need to buy more Russian oil if other sources remain blocked, which requires navigating complex international trade rules. For now, Central Visayas is waiting to see if the National Government will approve local requests, such as suspending the value-added tax on fuel, to help keep costs down for everyday citizens. / CDF