Central Visayas logs over 70K new voter registrants in 3 weeks

CENTRAL Visayas has witnessed a surge in voter registration for the 2025 midterm elections, with nearly 71,000 registrants within three weeks since voter registration resumed on Feb. 12.

The Commission on Elections in Central Visayas (Comelec 7) attributed the good turnout of registrants to the implementation of satellite registrations and its “Register Anywhere Program” (RAP), which had its pilot implementation in Cebu City on Feb. 27-28, 2024.

Comelec Cebu spokesperson Omar Sharif Mamalinta said as of Sunday, March 3, they logged a total of 70,970 newly registered voters.

Of the total, Cebu leads in voter registration with 48,590 registrants, followed by Negros Oriental with 13,184, Bohol with 7,600 and Siquijor with 1,596 new voters.

Mamalinta, however, did not provide a breakdown of newly registered voters for each town and city in Central Visayas nor the age of voters. However, in terms of assigned sex at birth, 35,287 of the total registrants are male, while 35,683 are female.

A total of 29,147 individuals registered during the first week (Feb. 14-17). Some 22,054 registered in the second week (Feb. 19-24), and an additional 19,769 voters registered in the third week (Feb. 26 to March 2).

The Comelec central office said earlier that election offices nationwide will accept registrants even on Saturdays and holidays, except for March 28, 29 and 30, in observance of Holy Week. The registration will end on Sept. 30.

Meanwhile, 691 applications from the total figure last week were received through the pilot run of the Register Anywhere Program (RAP) in Central Visayas last Feb. 27-28.

The nationwide implementation of RAP aims to offer more options for voter registration in areas with higher concentrations of foot traffic and gatherings of eligible voters.

Neighboring provinces in Central Visayas will conduct their respective RAP pilot tests throughout the year, Mamalinta said.

Negros Oriental will initiate its RAP pilot test in April, followed by Siquijor in May, Cebu Province in June, and Bohol in July. / KJF