DOT 7 launches "Turista iWAS Scam" after P1 million lost to online booking fraud

TRAVELERS in Central Visayas have lost around P1 million to online booking scams, prompting the Department of Tourism (DOT) 7 to launch a major crackdown. The "Cebu and Bohol Turista iWAS Scam" program was officially introduced on Monday, March 23, 2026, to protect tourists from increasingly clever digital traps.

Nearly 200 scams reported in Cebu and Bohol

The scale of the problem is significant. Marlon Barrientos, officer-in-charge of the DOT 7 Tourism Regulation Division, revealed that 26 accredited establishments have reported 198 online scamming incidents to the regional office.

The data shows that Cebu is the primary target for these fraudsters:

• Cebu: 183 cases reported by 23 establishments.

• Bohol: 15 cases reported by three establishments.

"These figures highlight the seriousness of the issue and the urgent need for a stronger coordinated response," Barrientos said. He noted that the reported incidents occurred between September 2025 and March 17, 2026.

How the scammers operate

The most common tactic involves scammers stealing professional photos from real resorts, particularly those in Santa Fe, Bantayan. They use these photos to create fake Facebook pages that look identical to legitimate businesses.

Unsuspecting customers are then tricked into sending payments through e-wallets. DOT 7 Director Gelena Asis-Dimpas explained that these fake accounts on Facebook and Instagram do more than just steal money; they disrupt business operations and damage the overall trust people have in the tourism industry.

The five goals of "Turista iWAS Scam"

Originally introduced in 2025, the "Turista iWAS Scam" initiative is now being reinforced to protect the sector. Director Dimpas outlined five main objectives for the campaign:

1. Enhance public awareness about digital fraud.

2. Verify online booking platforms.

3. Protect both tourists and industry workers.

4. Strengthen collaboration between different industries.

5. Uphold trust in Philippine tourism.

Col. Enrico Figueroa, representing Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 Director Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan, emphasized that these scams are a matter of safety. He stated that authorities are working to ensure a "scam-free environment" by encouraging everyone to stay vigilant.

How to protect yourself and report scams

The DOT 7 urges the public to verify any travel inquiry before sending money. You can check if a hotel or resort is legitimate by:

• Viber: Messaging the DOT Accreditation Office at 09618374237.

• Website: Visiting https://www.lovethephilippines.travel/ to see the list of accredited establishments.

If you have been targeted by a scam, you can report it to the 1326 hotline or email report@cicc.gov.ph. Additional help is available through the following mobile hotlines: 09914814225, 09477147105, and 09669765971.

Looking ahead

To provide a permanent solution, authorities are pushing for the Hotel and Resort Online Booking Anti-Scam Act. This proposed law aims to create stricter safeguards for both travelers and legitimate businesses, ensuring that the beauty of Central Visayas isn't overshadowed by digital crime. / DPC