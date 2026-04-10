Central Visayas micro-retail rebounds after Sept. 30 quake

CENTRAL Visayas’ micro-retail sector staged a strong recovery following the 6.9-magnitude earthquake on Sept. 30, 2025, with sales and transaction activity rebounding sharply in the succeeding months, according to data from Packworks.

Gross merchandise value (GMV) across the region’s sari-sari store network rose by seven percent, climbing from nearly P131 million in September to about P140 million in October, before accelerating to P158 million by December—highlighting the sector’s resilience despite disruptions.

The recovery in Central Visayas reflects a wider national trend, where provincial economies are emerging as key growth drivers in the country’s micro-retail sector, increasingly outpacing traditional urban centers.

Packworks, which analyzed over one million monthly transactions over a year through its platform, reported that 213,051 stores actively transacted in 2025, up 21 percent from 176,000 in 2024 and 133,000 in 2023. Its network spans more than 300,000 stores nationwide.

“As store owners in the provinces gain access to more resources, they are proving to be the economic backbone of their communities,” said Packworks co-founder Hubert Yap.

“The surge in the regions shows that sari-sari stores are not just local fixtures, but are evolving businesses capable of driving regional economic momentum,” he added.

Beyond Central Visayas, growth was led by the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) and the Negros Island Region.

Barmm saw double-digit gains across metrics, with strong increases in app usage, GMV, and transactions, accelerating in the second half of 2025 amid improved connectivity. Negros also posted robust growth, with sharp rises in store count, app usage, sales, and transactions.

In contrast, the National Capital Region shifted toward efficiency, with fewer active stores but higher app usage, GMV, and transactions.

Resilience was also evident in Central Luzon, where GMV rose 15 percent despite typhoon Paolo, reaching a December peak.

However, digital gaps persist. Caraga Region recorded a higher store count but lower app usage, pointing to limited internet access. / KOC