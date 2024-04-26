Central Visayas mining companies collect 3,000 kilos of trash on Earth Day

A TOTAL of 990 volunteers gathered 2,990 kilos of trash, primarily composed of plastics and residual waste, during the clean-up program initiated by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau in Central Visayas (MGB 7) on Earth Day, April 24, 2024.

In a press statement on Friday, April 26, the MGB 7 said 13 mining companies in Central Visayas joined forces for the PLASTIKalikasan: Mining Communities Clean-up Program it hosted.

“Under the theme of "Planet vs Plastics," PLASTIKalikasan fostered partnerships between mining companies, local communities, stakeholders, and government units to elevate environmental consciousness and beat the global plastic pollution crisis,” the MGB said in the statement.

The agency said this initiative not only aims to assist mining firms in responsibly managing plastic waste but also aligns with Solid Waste Management laws.

The program's key features include integration into companies' Environmental Plans and ISO standards, active participation in nationwide clean-up events, and the donation of collected plastics.

The comprehensive implementation of PLASTIKalikasan is scheduled for 2025, with anticipated contributions to environmental protection, community engagement, health improvement, economic opportunities, social cohesion, regulatory compliance, and long-term sustainability for mining and local communities.

Moreover, MGB 7 commemorated Earth Day with a compelling two-hour lecture, urging employees to engage in the global movement against plastic pollution.

The session underlined historical facts and figures, reiterating the objective of Earth Day celebrations: raising awareness, promoting sustainable alternatives to plastic, and educating individuals about the issue.

Guest speaker Elcasmer Acedo, CIT-U faculty member, shared inspiring success stories of environmental projects utilizing plastics for W.A.S.H.Ed.-U.P. Can-asujan (Water Adequacy, Sanitation and Hygiene Education to Uplift People of Barangay Can-asujan) and economic development initiatives.

MGB 7 director Armando Malicse then commended the active involvement of mining companies and MGB 7 personnel in the Earth Day activities, extending sincere appreciation to all participants for their invaluable contributions toward a cleaner, more sustainable future.

"From organizing clean-up drives to enlightening lectures on plastic's adverse effects on human and planetary health, together, let us forge stronger alliances to address plastic pollution and champion a cleaner, more sustainable future," he said. (PR)