Central Visayas police anticipate rise in carnapping cases this holiday season

IN anticipation of the rise in carnapping cases this holiday season, Police Regional Office (PRO 7) Chief Brigadier General Anthony Aberin has directed the Highway Patrol Group (HPG 7) to take action.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, the new chief of HPG 7, they will implement roadblocks and checkpoints throughout the region to intercept vehicles that are suspected to be stolen from another place.

Parilla has ordered the HPG chiefs in the Central Visayas’ provinces of Cebu, Negros Oriental, Bohol and Siquijor to work with the local police units in the conduct of checkpoint.

"Ang atoang mga personnel like for example sa Metro Cebu, Bohol, Negros ug sa Cebu Province, I already directed them to coordinate with the territorial units for a joint operation of border control and checkpoint operation," Parilla said.

The HPG men can easily identify a stolen vehicle by checking its plate number if it matches with the unit.

Parilla disclosed that there are vehicles stolen in Luzon or Mindanao and resold here in Central Visayas.

In line with this, Parilla invited those who are planning to buy a car to come by their office to find out if the vehicle has been reported stolen or not.

The HPG 7 also advised motorists to properly park their vehicles, especially motorcycles, which are often targeted by criminals.

The HPG has a database of all the vehicles purchased and its registered owners. (AYB, TPT)