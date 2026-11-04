Central Visayas police conclude peaceful cemetery deployment

OVER 5,000 police officers deployed across more than 300 cemeteries in Central Visayas to secure visitors honoring their departed loved ones returned to their respective units on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.

Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 spokesman Lt. Col. Rolan Aliser said Central Visayas police chief Brig. Gen. Arnold Abad ordered all ground commanders to recall their personnel after people stopped arriving at the cemeteries.

The deployment, which included uniformed personnel and force multipliers, began on the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 31, and concluded at midnight on Monday, Nov. 2.

Peaceful observance

Aliser described the two-day security operation as peaceful and successful. He noted the region recorded zero crimes related to the All Souls’ Day observance despite a few isolated and unrelated incidents.

He said the police continued their anti-criminality campaigns under the safer cities initiative despite the heavy deployment in the cemeteries.

These ongoing operations resulted in multiple arrests for illegal drugs, gambling, and illegal firearm possession. General patrols also continued to maintain peace and order across all barangays in the region.

General Abad thanked his personnel for the successful operation and lifted the heightened alert. He returned the security status of the region to normal following the peaceful holiday. / AYB