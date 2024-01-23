Central Visayas police: Destabilization rumors vs gov’t untrue

THE Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) declared that the rumors that certain police officers seek to organize a coup against the government are untrue.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, the spokesman for PRO 7 Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, stated that they have not received any information from the various government departments in the Central Visayas suggesting that there is a plot to remove President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. from office.

"The state of the morale of the police is very high especially after the security coverage sa atung Sinulog 2024 which turned out to be one of the most secure and safest sinulog celebration in recent years," Pelare said.

Pelare added that the recent Sinulog grand parade at the South Road Properties in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, where they provided tight security to the approximately 3 million people who witnessed the event, demonstrated the high morale of all Central Visayan policemen.

General Benjamin Acorda, Jr., the head of the Philippine National Police (PNP), commended the officers for their security efforts, which led to a successful Sinulog celebration.

The PRO 7 also revealed that they have not received any information regarding the reshuffling of police officers nationwide.

Some retired generals in the Capital told the president that the rumors that the soldiers and police were planning to overthrow him were false. (With TPT)