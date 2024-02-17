Central Visayas police earn praise for seizing P110 million shabu

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7) praised the police for confiscating over P110 million worth of suspected shabu during the Simultaneous Anti-Criminality and Law Enforcement Operation (Sacleo) for three days from February 8 to 10, 2024, that also resulted in the arrest of 214 drug personalities in the Central Visayas.

Leia Alcantara, the information officer of PDEA 7, considered the government's Sacleo program a huge success because it prevented the narcotics from being sold, thus saving more lives.

When asked in a media interview whether the comeback of illicit drugs was caused by former President Rodrigo Duterte's departure after his term ended, Alcantara stated that drugs are expected in Cebu because the city serves as a transshipment point for illegal drug trafficking.

However, as seen by their daily data, individuals attempting to smuggle drugs into Cebu were caught since the different law enforcement agencies have been conducting nonstop operations against illegal drugs.

“Good indication nga active atong law enforcement pursigido gihapon ta sa atoang campaign. Naa puy harmonious relationship ang law enforcement nato, dili iya-iya ang operation, in fact naa tay shared data base sa PNP ug sa PDEA, naa tay gi conduct regularly nga intelligence workshop,” Alcantara said.

(This is a good indication that our law enforcement is actively engaged in the war on drugs. There is also a harmonious relationship among the various law enforcement agencies. In fact, the PDEA and PNP share a database, and we regularly hold intelligence workshops).

Alcantara claimed that during their previous anti-illegal drug operations, they had observed new drug players linked to a criminal gang that operates in the Central Visayas, which is now being monitored by the police and PDEA 7. (AYB, TPT)