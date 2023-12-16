Central Visayas police: First day of Misa de Gallo peaceful

THE Police Regional Office (PRO 7) described the first day of Misa de Gallo on Saturday, December 16, 2023, as peaceful with no major crimes recorded.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson for PRO 7 Chief Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, the large police presence was the reason behind the calm and peaceful church activity.

Despite the fact that many people attended the first day of the nine-day dawn masses leading up to Christmas in big churches like the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño and the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral, Pelare noted that no significant crimes occurred, except for traffic accidents.

“Matawag gyud nato nga generally peaceful ang Misa de Gallo kay wala man ta maka record og major incidents,“ Pelare said.

(We can consider Misa de Gallo as generally peaceful because we have not recorded any major incidents).

Before the Misa de Gallo started, Aberin and Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) Chief Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog inspected the churches to determine whether police assistance desks were set up and how the assigned police officers were carrying out security.

The PRO 7 reiterated its call to the public not to wear jewelry and bring large amount of cash when attending mass to prevent snatchers from preying on them. (AYB, TPT)