Central Visayas police offices join simultaneous disaster response equipment inspection

THE Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) inspected their equipment during the Simultaneous Showdown Inspection of the capabilities of PNP disaster response equipment headed by the PNP national headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

The activity took place at the CCPO grounds in Camp Sotero Cabahug, Gorordo Avenue, Cebu City, where various disaster equipment such as shovels, chainsaws, ropes, boots, ladders, rubber boats, life jackets, generators, emergency lights, solar lamps, hard hats and water containers were showed.

The purpose of the event was to assess the competency and capacity of the Police Regional Office (PRO 7), CCPO and provincial police offices to respond to disasters.

During the arrival of typhoon Aghon during the weekend, numerous locations in Quezon province in Luzon were submerged in floodwaters.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, the CCPO's deputy city director for administration, said that even if the typhoon did not touch Cebu City, they should be ready at all times.

Rafter admitted that the CCPO lacks equipment to respond to disasters, and as a result, they depend on Cebu City’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office to provide them the needed resources. (AYB, TPT)