Central Visayas police on full alert for ‘Basyang’

ALTHOUGH tropical cyclone Basyang (Penha) has weakened after making landfall in Mindanao, the police in Central Visayas are not letting their guard down.

Because of this, Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 raised its alert status from normal to heightened alert, which means all police personnel are not allowed to be absent from duty.

They were ordered to remain on watch until the cyclone leaves Central Visayas and to closely monitor areas prone to flooding and landslides due to continuous rain and strong winds.

Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, director of PRO 7, said that all equipment has already been mobilized in preparation for the effects of Basyang.

PRO 7 has also conducted a comprehensive accounting of its personnel, mobility assets, and logistical resources, including land and sea vehicles, rescue equipment, communication systems, and all emergency response tools.

Standby Support Forces and other police units have likewise been placed on alert for immediate deployment if assistance is needed, particularly in the southern parts of Cebu province.

Maranan added that all police units in Cebu and Bohol are on 24/7 monitoring, will carry out pre-emptive deployments in high-risk and vulnerable communities, assist in evacuation operations, and perform other emergency duties.

“Our personnel, logistical resources, and mobility assets are in place to ensure swift response and effective assistance. We urge the public to remain vigilant, heed official advisories, and cooperate with authorities to ensure everyone’s safety,” Maranan said.

In Cebu City, the Cebu City Police Office is monitoring major rivers that previously overflowed during past typhoons, causing widespread flooding and loss of lives.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Jose Los Baños, information officer of the Cebu City Police Office, said their Search and Rescue Team, Reactionary Standby Support Force, and Quick Response Team have already been activated.

Monitoring by city police continues as heavy rainfall has persisted from morning until afternoon. (AYB)