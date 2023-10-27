Central Visayas police on full alert status for BSKE, Undas Oct. 28

STARTING Saturday, October 28, 2023, the Police Regional Office (PRO 7) will be on full alert status in preparation for Barangay and Sanguniang Kabataan Elections on Monday, October 30, 2023, and the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day on November 1 and 2 or more commonly known as Undas.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson for PRO 7, the police are now prepared to implement security measures during the election, along with their counterparts from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine Navy and the Bureau of Fire Protection.

The last batch of police officers had already been sent to Bohol on Friday morning, October 27, on board the Coast Guard vessel.

Pelare said there is no need for the residents to be alarmed when the authorities are concentrating on the BSKE because there are policemen on duty in every police station who will respond to any untoward incidents.

“The Police Regional Office 7 has assured the public that, despite our concentration on the Barangay and SK elections, we have strategically planned our deployment and would continue to carry out our regular and routine duties,” Pelare said.

Pelare added that every police station also increased their intelligence monitoring in anticipation of the rise in criminal activity due to the long holidays brought on by the election and the observance of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day on November 1 and 2.

A day before the election, Pelare said the police and soldiers will patrol the barangays to prevent vote buying.

Pelare said that those who will be caught buying or selling votes can be arrested and charged in court even without an arrest warrant.

"Naa tay specific instruction from the Comelec 7 nga bantayan ang mga vote buying ug vote selling, and if circumstances warrant the police will be apprehending or arresting those who violate, pwede mi makaconduct og warrantless arrest basta sa amo lang atubangan naay nahitabong pagpalit o pagbaligya og votes," Pelare said.

Pelare also warned the public that they would be enforcing the liquor ban starting Saturday until the election. (AYB, TPT)