Central Visayas police on high alert ahead of 40th Edsa anniversary

POLICE in Central Visayas are now on alert ahead of the 40th anniversary of the Edsa People Power Revolution, which will be held on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, head of Police Regional Office 7 (PRO 7), said their security preparations are already in place following the orders of their superior, Philippine National Police Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr.

Preparations have been made for gatherings of various sectors of society as part of the Trillion Peso March, which will be attended by the Church, cause-oriented groups, and other organizations to express their dissatisfaction over the continued alleged misuse of government funds.

Maranan said they have deployed 3,400 police personnel across Central Visayas and are already aware of where different groups will convene for their activities.

Tight security will be enforced along major roads throughout Central Visayas, including critical infrastructure, to protect the public, maintain peace and order, and support lawful activities.

Aside from uniformed personnel, PRO 7 is also coordinating with local government units, force multipliers, and other stakeholders to ensure a peaceful celebration of the Edsa anniversary.

“We fully respect the right of our people to peacefully assemble and express their views. At the same time, we strongly encourage those planning to participate in public assemblies to comply with existing laws and procedures, particularly in securing the necessary permits from local authorities. This ensures that while freedoms are exercised, the safety and security of all participants and the general public are fully protected,” Maranan said.

Police Colonel George Ylanan, chief of police in Cebu City, expressed confidence that the activities of the various sectors on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, will not cause any disturbances.

He added that in Cebu City’s history, progressive groups have never caused unrest during protest actions, especially since the Church is also participating in this anniversary celebration.

Because of this, they will provide security for participants of the Trillion Peso March and assist traffic enforcers to ensure smooth vehicle flow.

“Mokuha lang ta og necessary permits sa atuang local government, then number 2, everyone has the right to express their freedom in whatever way siya but on a manner sad nga peaceful,” Ylanan said.

(We will secure the necessary permits from our local government, and everyone has the right to express their freedom in any way, but it should also be done peacefully.)

While the police have not monitored any specific security threats related to the Edsa People Power Revolution activities, they are raising their alert levels to ensure that nothing untoward happens. (AYB)